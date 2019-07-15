Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparison side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 509.76% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Competitively the consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $27, which is potential 135.60% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.