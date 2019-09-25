Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparison side by side

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.80 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.68 beta indicates that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 242.21% upside potential. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116 consensus target price and a 76.80% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.