Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparing side by side

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.58 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 558.86% and an $45 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 80.5%. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.