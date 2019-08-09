Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 598.76% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 240.77% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genfit SA, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.