Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.2 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 198.01%. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 17.68% and its consensus target price is $45. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 93.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.