Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.68 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 650.00% at a $45 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 332.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.