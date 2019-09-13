Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.68 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 650.00% and an $45 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 55.8% respectively. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.