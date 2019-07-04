Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 73.11 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a 500.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.