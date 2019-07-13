Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 500.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 7.7%. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.