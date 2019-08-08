Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.60 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 572.65%. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target is $210, while its potential upside is 58.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.