Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Contrasting side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00 argenx SE 128 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 181,257,930.03% -56.7% -51.3% argenx SE 28,610,375.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 261.45%. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $156 consensus target price and a 37.54% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors argenx SE.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.