Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparing side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 182,545,345.92% -56.7% -51.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,189,368,421.05% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 268.85% at a $18 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.