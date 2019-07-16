Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 506.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 3.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.