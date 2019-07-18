Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. In other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 507.29% at a $45 consensus price target. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 consensus price target and a 99.32% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 0%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.