Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.31 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Risk and Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 485.94% and an $45 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.