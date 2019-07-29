Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Sentiment Is 3.75

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold positions in Frequency Electronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $1.44 EPS change or 72.00% from last quarter's $-2 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s analysts see -9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 15,499 shares traded. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has declined 48.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.60% the S&P500.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.16 million. The firm offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 1,570 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has risen 38.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.41% the S&P500.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $103.92 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.