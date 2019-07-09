Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Since Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|5
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|1.67
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.2%
|-0.6%
Analyst Recommendations
Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s potential upside is 6.95% and its average target price is $6.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.3%. Insiders held 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-2.63%
|3.16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|9.9%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-4.1%
|4.91%
|11.34%
|-18.03%
|-37.05%
|-11.21%
For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has 9.9% stronger performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Castor Maritime Inc. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
