Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

Since Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 2.28 N/A -0.28 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.67 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s potential upside is 6.95% and its average target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Castor Maritime Inc. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.3%. Insiders held 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -2.63% 3.16% 0% 0% 0% 9.9% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -4.1% 4.91% 11.34% -18.03% -37.05% -11.21%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has 9.9% stronger performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Castor Maritime Inc. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc.