Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Both Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|5
|2.29
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Globus Maritime Limited
|3
|0.63
|N/A
|-1.12
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|0.00%
|-8.5%
|-4%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares and 1.1% of Globus Maritime Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Globus Maritime Limited has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-2.63%
|3.16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|9.9%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|1.35%
|-6.83%
|-13.04%
|-52.38%
|-62%
|4.17%
For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. was more bullish than Globus Maritime Limited.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Castor Maritime Inc. beats Globus Maritime Limited.
