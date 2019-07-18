Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Both Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 2.29 N/A -0.28 0.00 Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.63 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -8.5% -4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares and 1.1% of Globus Maritime Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Globus Maritime Limited has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -2.63% 3.16% 0% 0% 0% 9.9% Globus Maritime Limited 1.35% -6.83% -13.04% -52.38% -62% 4.17%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. was more bullish than Globus Maritime Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Castor Maritime Inc. beats Globus Maritime Limited.