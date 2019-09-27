Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

As Shipping companies, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|EuroDry Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|1.23
|6.37
In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and EuroDry Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EuroDry Ltd.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|2.3%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Castor Maritime Inc. and EuroDry Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|EuroDry Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, EuroDry Ltd.’s potential upside is 44.74% and its average target price is $11.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 61.61% are EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-24.34%
|-25.59%
|-49.68%
|0%
|0%
|-37.82%
|EuroDry Ltd.
|-5.46%
|7.55%
|-2.1%
|-10.29%
|-1.11%
|-8.6%
For the past year EuroDry Ltd. has weaker performance than Castor Maritime Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Castor Maritime Inc.
EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.
