Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

As Shipping companies, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A 1.23 6.37

In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and EuroDry Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Castor Maritime Inc. and EuroDry Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, EuroDry Ltd.’s potential upside is 44.74% and its average target price is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 61.61% are EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. has weaker performance than Castor Maritime Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.