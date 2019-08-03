Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Reaches $2.90 Low on Aug, 3; Ofg Bancorp Has 1.32 Sentiment

The stock of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) reached all time low today, Aug, 3 and still has $2.70 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.90 share price. This indicates more downside for the $6.96M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $487,200 less. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 23,069 shares traded. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ofg Bancorp (OFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 82 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 62 decreased and sold equity positions in Ofg Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 43.21 million shares, up from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ofg Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 51 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.62% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp for 31,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc owns 93,285 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 143,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Polaris Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 278,400 shares.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiary, Spetses Shipping Co., acquires, owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.96 million. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a Panamax vessel with a carrying capacity of 76,453 dwt.

