Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -0.47 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 9 1.36 N/A 0.53 18.54

Table 1 demonstrates Castor Maritime Inc. and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Castor Maritime Inc. and Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Castor Maritime Inc. and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58% respectively. Castor Maritime Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 66.24%. Competitively, 19.8% are Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc. has -37.82% weaker performance while Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has 8.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.