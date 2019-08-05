Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Comparing side by side

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.61 N/A -0.47 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 20 3.14 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Castor Maritime Inc. and Golar LNG Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Castor Maritime Inc. and Golar LNG Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Castor Maritime Inc. and Golar LNG Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Golar LNG Limited’s consensus target price is $29.33, while its potential upside is 105.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 66.24% of Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82% Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15%

For the past year Castor Maritime Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Golar LNG Limited.

Summary

Golar LNG Limited beats Castor Maritime Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.