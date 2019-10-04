Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Both Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 1 -0.67 96.83M -0.26 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 0.93 47.88M 0.09 103.52

Table 1 highlights Castlight Health Inc. and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 6,619,044,363.93% -18.5% -13.8% Zix Corporation 637,549,933.42% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Zix Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Zix Corporation which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Castlight Health Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zix Corporation’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 57.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Castlight Health Inc. and Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.