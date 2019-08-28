Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

We are comparing Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.32 N/A -0.26 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.42 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Castlight Health Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Upland Software Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Castlight Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$4.5 is Castlight Health Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 221.43%. On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 24.78% and its consensus price target is $49.25. The results provided earlier shows that Castlight Health Inc. appears more favorable than Upland Software Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Upland Software Inc. has 61.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.