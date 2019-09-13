Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Since Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.45 N/A -0.26 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.72 N/A -1.21 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

A beta of 1.42 shows that Castlight Health Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SeaChange International Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. Its rival SeaChange International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2 respectively. SeaChange International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Castlight Health Inc.

The shares of both Castlight Health Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.