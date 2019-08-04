Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

This is a contrast between Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.58 N/A -0.26 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -2.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Creative Realities Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Creative Realities Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Castlight Health Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 166.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Creative Realities Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.