Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.87 N/A 0.09 31.44

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Castlight Health Inc. and Aware Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. Its rival Aware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Castlight Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Castlight Health Inc. and Aware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 32.3%. Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 3.6% are Aware Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aware Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.