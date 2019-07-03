Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) Reaches $3.22 After 3.00% Up Move; Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) latest ratings:

The stock of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 244,302 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving AverageThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $463.55M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $3.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CSLT worth $13.91 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 2.05% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 156,358 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 23,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc reported 1.31M shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 51,181 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 33,800 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 6,709 shares. First Mercantile Commerce accumulated 11,039 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 265 shares. 266,611 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Connable Office Inc has invested 0.04% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 143,143 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $152.34 million activity. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC also sold $152.33M worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares. Pelzer Francis J. sold 250 shares worth $13,453.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $829.53 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has 40,700 shares. Allen Operations Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). State Common Retirement Fund owns 60,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 17,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 56,376 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 17,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Ny holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 930,300 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0% or 5,617 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 11,854 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 80,583 shares. Gmt Cap holds 703,487 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Analysts await Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Castlight Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $463.55 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.