Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) Reaches $1.45 1 Year Low; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering KB Home (KBH)

Among 6 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KB Home had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KBH in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Monday, May 13. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $2900 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Upgrade

The stock of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.35 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.45 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $210.61 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $1.35 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.74 million less. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 459,601 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 1.21 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Inc invested 0.45% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3.44 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,782 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 24,609 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 5,433 shares. Hl Fincl Lc holds 23,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 76,799 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 170,478 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 743,901 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). United Services Automobile Association reported 112,663 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 185,670 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 8,326 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 10,817 shares in its portfolio.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $210.61 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 770,699 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 254,785 shares. Redmile Group Lc holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 10,229 shares. Paradigm Capital Ny invested in 930,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 53,302 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Millennium Management Limited Com invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 238,543 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,748 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd invested in 13,433 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 324,166 shares. Dimensional Fund L P has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 1.41M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).