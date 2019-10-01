Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) Reaches $1.34 52 Week Low; Research Frontiers (REFR) Shorts Lowered By 0.58%

The stock of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.25 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.34 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $193.91M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $1.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.63M less. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.335. About 152,925 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. REFR’s SI was 2.08 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 155,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s short sellers to cover REFR’s short positions. The SI to Research Frontiers Incorporated’s float is 9.62%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 41,488 shares traded. Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) has risen 282.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 282.87% the S&P500. Some Historical REFR News: 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers: Fee Income Up 10.2% Vs. Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – Research Frontiers 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/03/2018 – VISION SYSTEMS TO UNVEIL A NEW SMART INFORMATION WINDOW, USING SPD TECHNOLOGY, NEXT MONTH AT AIRCRAFT INTERIORS EXPO; 17/04/2018 – SMARTER COOKING BROUGHT TO THE SMART HOME BY ELECTROLUX AND VARIGUARD USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the; 14/05/2018 – RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Research Frontiers President and CEO Joseph Harary to Present and Serve as Panelist on Disruptive Automotive Technology at the 3rd Annual 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Research Frontiers Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REFR); 06/03/2018 Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – NEW AEROSPACE PRODUCTS USING RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMART LIGHT-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHED IN HAMBURG THIS WEEK FOR THE COM

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.38 million. The firm develops and licenses suspended particle device light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold Research Frontiers Incorporated shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 14.49% more from 1.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 700 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com holds 110,912 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs invested in 0% or 31,755 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0% or 29,212 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 62,841 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Northern Trust reported 38,915 shares. Stephens Ar owns 20,000 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Bank Of America De holds 0% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Gp One Trading L P has invested 0% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Fiera Corporation owns 32,966 shares. Family has invested 0.06% in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR). Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 74.41 million shares or 9.83% more from 67.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 211,805 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management New York reported 934,800 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 19,326 shares. 511,633 were accumulated by Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 557,923 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 16.33M shares. Selz Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 100,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 72,643 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.91M shares or 3.52% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 33,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 8,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redmile Limited Liability holds 10,229 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,325 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Castlight Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.