Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 1 -0.62 96.83M -0.26 0.00 Zuora Inc. 15 0.00 78.45M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Castlight Health Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Castlight Health Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 6,605,948,969.85% -18.5% -13.8% Zuora Inc. 524,398,395.72% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Zuora Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. was more bearish than Zuora Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Castlight Health Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.