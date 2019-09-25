Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.37 N/A -0.26 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.80 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 highlights Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Castlight Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. From a competition point of view, LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, LogMeIn Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus price target of $75.5, with potential upside of 7.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Castlight Health Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. About 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. was more bearish than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.