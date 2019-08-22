Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Castlight Health Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.50% -13.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Castlight Health Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

Castlight Health Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.5, suggesting a potential upside of 202.01%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 135.80%. Based on the results given earlier, Castlight Health Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Castlight Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Castlight Health Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Castlight Health Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Castlight Health Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Castlight Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc.’s peers beat Castlight Health Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.