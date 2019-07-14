Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparing side by side

Both Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.93 N/A -0.26 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.99 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Castlight Health Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Castlight Health Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Castlight Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. ChannelAdvisor Corporation on the other hand, has 0.19 beta which makes it 81.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Castlight Health Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Castlight Health Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 42.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. had bullish trend while ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.