Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Comparison side by side

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 1 -0.64 96.82M -0.26 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65

In table 1 we can see Castlight Health Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 6,567,184,426.51% -18.5% -13.8% Borqs Technologies Inc. 894,657,909.71% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Castlight Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.