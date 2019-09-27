Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 1 -0.67 96.82M -0.26 0.00 Appian Corporation 53 0.00 24.46M -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Castlight Health Inc. and Appian Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 6,511,534,064.16% -18.5% -13.8% Appian Corporation 45,848,172.45% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Appian Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Castlight Health Inc. and Appian Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -15.25% and its consensus target price is $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Appian Corporation.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.