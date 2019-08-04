Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Comparison side by side

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.58 N/A -0.26 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.95 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Castlight Health Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta indicates that Castlight Health Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Castlight Health Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Castlight Health Inc. has a 166.27% upside potential and an average target price of $4.5. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.6 consensus target price and a 16.12% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Castlight Health Inc. seems more appealing than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Castlight Health Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.