Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Contrasting side by side

Both Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.32 N/A -0.26 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 17 72.34 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Castlight Health Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. was less bearish than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.