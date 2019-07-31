Castlight Health (CSLT) Valuation Rose While Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted by $2.22 Million Its Stake; Schneider Capital Management Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has Raised by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 89,803 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 48.01% or $1.445 during the last trading session, reaching $1.565. About 3.09M shares traded or 540.20% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp reported 0% stake. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company owns 13,433 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 1.29 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allen Ops owns 157,372 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 2.00M were reported by Cortina Asset Management. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 32,585 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 4,500 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% stake. Edge Wealth Lc invested in 121,625 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 1.77M shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 237,407 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 125,550 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Castlight Health Achieves Two HITRUST® Certifications, Further Underscoring Commitment to Data Security and Privacy – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Castlight Health to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Castlight Health, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares to 380,247 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 22,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 137,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Sei Invests Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce owns 6,627 shares. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 2.9% or 488,951 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Aperio Grp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 46,094 shares. Phocas Financial holds 211,275 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 19,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 301 are held by Carroll Assoc Inc. Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Lc holds 652,500 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd stated it has 13,405 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 320,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).