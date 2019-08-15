Castlight Health (CSLT) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $2.22 Million as Stock Declined; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Boosted by $1.05 Million Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 6.79 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 501,737 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,364 are held by Prudential. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 1.77 million shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 0.4% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,453 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 45,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 12,766 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). D E Shaw Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Gmt reported 0.09% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 6.84 million shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Castlight Health Announces Agreement To Acquire Jiff – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Castlight Health Jumped 24% on Friday – Motley Fool” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Castlight Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Castlight Health (CSLT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Castlight Health Announces New Customer Center of Excellence in Utah – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 2.54M shares. Intrust National Bank Na has 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 4,965 are held by Captrust. Stelliam Invest Management LP reported 464,000 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 8.30M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 8,307 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 76,048 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,900 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 17,783 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd accumulated 7,695 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Inr Advisory Services Ltd Liability stated it has 10 shares. Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Com has 42,037 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 499,826 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 5,121 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta pilot suspected of alcohol impairment arrested at MSP – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.