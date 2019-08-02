Castlight Health (CSLT) Position Lifted by Gagnon Advisors Llc; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Delta Capital Management Has Cut Position

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.695. About 867,493 shares traded or 59.60% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.18. About 1.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Castlight Health Jumped 24% on Friday – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Castlight up 7% on new data security certifications – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Castlight Health Expands Digital Health Ecosystem with Two New Partnerships – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Castlight Health (CSLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

