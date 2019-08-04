Castlight Health (CSLT) Holding Has Raised by Gagnon Securities Llc; Main Street Research Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $894,740

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 796,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 1.02M shares traded or 84.27% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,025 were accumulated by Beech Hill. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 3,719 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pnc Group Inc holds 0.27% or 1.60M shares. Guardian Tru has 624,437 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Lp reported 611,002 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 63,952 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 2,008 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 475,427 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 34,121 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt accumulated 253,553 shares. Howard Mngmt owns 129,976 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 29,050 shares. Asset One Company Limited holds 1.17 million shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2.85M shares or 1.88% of the stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares to 98,599 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Prudential has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Amalgamated Bank invested in 0% or 11,854 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 45,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 6,297 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.06% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Cortina Asset Lc holds 0.47% or 2.00 million shares. 53,095 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 238,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 216,447 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 40,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 953,594 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 20,453 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability.

