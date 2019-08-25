Castlight Health (CSLT) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $2.22 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed by $15.95 Million Its Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 598,111 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 431,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 12.21M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.65 million, down from 12.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Highbridge Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.02 million shares stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Company holds 0% or 510 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 340,909 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co owns 7,539 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 159,954 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 39,578 shares. Kensico Management Corp holds 4.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5.66M shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 162,600 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 172,155 shares. The Texas-based King Luther has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ing Groep Nv owns 14,880 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.06% or 187,763 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.12% or 5.60M shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $65.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 60,358 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James has 50,728 shares. Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Rice Hall James And Associate Lc stated it has 0.06% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 60,200 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 2.96 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 45,888 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 953,594 shares. Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.91M shares or 4.1% of its portfolio. Gmt Capital reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Penbrook Ltd Llc reported 271,630 shares stake. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 40,700 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 216,447 shares.

