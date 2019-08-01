Castleark Management Upped Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stake by $1.05 Million; Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Position in Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) as Stock Price Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $216.49. About 57,112 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 194.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 72,025 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 24,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 9,023 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.00 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 32,892 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $167.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 13,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

