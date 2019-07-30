Castleark Management Trimmed Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $1.77 Million; Stock Value Declined; Tenor Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Gopro (GPRO)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 2.28M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 43,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,880 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, down from 64,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 2.36 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Llc invested 0.6% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 10.46 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. And Management has 920 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,808 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 16,996 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3.19M shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 4,400 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 5,123 shares. Voya Invest Lc invested in 0% or 51,973 shares. Private Ocean Ltd owns 124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Management reported 1.54M shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Nordea has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lpl Financial Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 228,867 shares to 533,359 shares, valued at $44.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 51,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 421,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 14,818 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 17,682 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 134,534 shares. Lpl Limited Co has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 43,546 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 16,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mngmt Lc reported 21,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Art Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 32 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.36 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

