Castleark Management Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) Has Lowered by $530,040 as Market Valuation Declined; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 11.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 12,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 451,917 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02M, down from 464,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 552,729 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Com has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc reported 97,423 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old West Mgmt Lc holds 1.11% or 55,993 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 80 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 773,526 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 144,227 were reported by Barclays Pcl. British Columbia Invest owns 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 158,248 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 4.96 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 305,956 are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Invesco Ltd owns 282,427 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 850,139 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership accumulated 320,825 shares. Caymus Prns Lp accumulated 3.21% or 347,266 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.13% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 812,325 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 19,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.37 million for 13.22 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.