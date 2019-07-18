Castleark Management Raised Its Nice LTD (NICE) Holding by $553,880; South Dakota Investment Council Upped Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Holding by $1.87 Million

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,540 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 141,420 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 103.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,400 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 129,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 362,740 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 76,142 shares to 37,614 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 62,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 49,670 shares to 511,190 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,300 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 71,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Cornerstone holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 68,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 52,621 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 156,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 330,143 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 329,470 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 99,504 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.02% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 166,034 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Petrus Lta accumulated 39,656 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dean Cap stated it has 28,650 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.