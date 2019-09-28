Castleark Management Raised Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Polyone (POL) Position

Castleark Management Llc increased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 25.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 11,440 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 55,880 shares with $2.16M value, up from 44,440 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 202,902 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 12,900 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock rose 22.14%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 82,900 shares with $2.60M value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 828,840 shares traded or 54.68% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate

Castleark Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 1.32 million shares to 322,975 valued at $13.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rapid7 Inc stake by 23,730 shares and now owns 240,180 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Gildan Launches Its 2018 Genuine Responsibilityâ„¢ Sustainability Report and Updated CSR Website – CSRwire.com” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 3.35% above currents $32.58 stock price. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 18. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of POL in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated owns 543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 9,600 shares. Dana Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 49,657 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 8,365 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited invested in 460,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com owns 82,900 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 1,500 shares. Architects has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.21M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 41,335 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 22,709 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Incorporated stated it has 34,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 24,900 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt.