Castleark Management Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) Cut as Shares Rose; Devon Energy New (DVN) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Raised Stake by $44.93 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 175.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87 million, up from 828,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 2.38 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 16,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 44,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 60,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 83,629 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 614,396 shares to 647,517 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 237,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,826 shares, and cut its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

