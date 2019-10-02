Castleark Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $1.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Phocas Financial Raised Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position by $991,835; Shares Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 192,160 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, down from 201,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $219.07. About 30.57M shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 106,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 509,126 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16,751 shares to 154,835 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 9,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,591 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 12,800 are owned by Sterling Mngmt Lc. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Synovus Fincl accumulated 8,489 shares. 144,043 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 53,485 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 194 shares. 5,630 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Stockton. Daiwa Gru has 17,903 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Personal Fin Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 119 shares. Westwood Gp holds 0.12% or 171,701 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.